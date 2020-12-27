WOODLAND— The Iroquois County Sheriff's Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash Saturday that left a Woodland couple dead and sent two teens to an Urbana hospital.
The crash occurred at the intersection of county roads 1400N and 1500E, approximately five miles west of Woodland.
Dominic Smith, 55, and his wife, Kimberly Smith, 60, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Iroquois County Coroner's Office, according to a news release from the Iroquois County Sheriff.
Police said 18-year-old Blake Martell, of Watseka, was south on 1500E Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the Smith vehicle.
Both vehicles ran off the road and into a nearby field.
Dominic Smith and Kimberly Smith were both ejected from their vehicle.
Martell, along with a 17-year-old juvenile passenger, were also ejected from their vehicle.
They were both airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment of their injuries.
Dominic Smith was a firefighter with the Champaign Fire Department for 16 years, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
