WOODLAND — The Iroquois County Sheriff's Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash Saturday that left a Woodland couple dead and sent two teens to an Urbana hospital.
The crash occurred at the intersection of 1400N and 1500E, approximately 5 miles west of Woodland and about 5 miles southwest of Watseka. The accident occurred shortly after midnight early Saturday. The exact time of the accident has not been given.
Dominic Smith, 55, and his wife, Kimberly Smith, 60, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Iroquois County Coroner's Office, according to a news release from the Iroquois County Sheriff.
Police said 18-year-old Blake Martell, of Watseka, was southbound on 1500E Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the Smiths' vehicle.
Both vehicles ran off the road and into a nearby field.
Dominic Smith and Kimberly Smith were both ejected from their vehicle.
Martell, along with a 17-year-old juvenile passenger, were also ejected from their vehicle.
They were both airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment of their injuries.
Dominic Smith, a U.S. Army veteran, was a firefighter with the Champaign Fire Department for 16 years, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. He had been assigned to the department's Station 6, in southwest Champaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!