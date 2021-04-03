By Daily Journal staff report
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Public Health Department will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Iroquois County residents at the Iroquois County Administrative Building, 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka.
Upcoming Johnson & Johnson clinics are scheduled for Wednesday, April 7, and Friday, April 9. Appointments are reserved for individuals 18 and over who reside within Iroquois County.
To schedule an appointment online, visit co.iroquois.il.us/offices/health-department or the health department’s Facebook page. Call 815-432-2483 to schedule over the phone.
Vaccinations are available by appointment only.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has compiled a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccination at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-faq.
