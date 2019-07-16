The 85th annual Iroquois County Fair starts Wednesday with the Rhinestone Cowgirls at 5 and 7 p.m., along with the 49th annual Fair Queen Pageant Contest on the Stage Arena at 8 p.m.
The fun continues through Monday at the fairgrounds located just north of Crescent City.
The 4-H Dog Obedience/Conformation Show will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, and the Demolition Derby at 7:30 p.m. Friday brings the Talent Show in the 4-H Center at 5:30 p.m. and the Peterson Farm Brothers on the Stage Arena at 7:30 p.m.
The Costume Goat Lead takes place Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Showbarn and the T&C Rodeo at 7 p.m.
The Ford-Iroquois Pork Cook-Off Contest takes place Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The fair will conclude Monday with the Livestock Sale at 1:30 p.m.
Along with grandstand events, musical acts and amusement rides.
Look for more details and a full schedule in the Life section on Wednesday.
