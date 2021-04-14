WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Fair is slated to return this year from July 13 to 18 at 1390 E. 2000 North Road, Watseka. Fair organizers are currently seeking entries for the talent show that annually takes place on Family Fun Night.
Entries for the Iroquois County Talent Show are available on the fair’s website, iroquoiscofair.com. Auditions are open to anyone 21 years old and younger who live or go to school in Iroquois County.
In “Future Stars of Iroquois County,” youth up to age 8 may compete. The Future Stars are not able to compete at the state talent show convention.
In the junior and senior levels, there are two divisions. All contestants will be competing for prizes and the opportunity to represent Iroquois County at the IAAF State Talent Show Contest in Springfield.
Complete information, rules and entry forms are available by email at iroquoisfairsecretary@gmail.com or at the Iroquois County Fair website.
Entries must be postmarked by May 5 to be eligible for participation. Contestants must be available for an audition on May 23.
