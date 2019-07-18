Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS HEAT DELAYED...BUT STILL EXPECTED... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY... * HIGH TEMPERATURES....MID TO UPPER 80S TODAY NEAR THE LAKE AND 92 TO 95 INLAND. THE HOTTEST CONDITIONS WILL BE ON FRIDAY AND SATURDAY WITH HIGH TEMPERATURES OF 95 TO 100 DEGREES. * MAXIMUM HEAT INDICES...90S TODAY NEAR THE LAKE AND 105 TO 110 INLAND. PEAKING FRIDAY AT 109 TO 115 DEGREES. * IMPACTS...THE CUMULATIVE EFFECTS OF TEMPERATURES AND HEAT INDEX VALUES THIS HIGH COULD LEAD TO HEAT RELATED ILLNESSES WITH PROLONGED EXPOSURE. THOSE WITHOUT AIR CONDITIONING, ELDERLY, SMALL CHILDREN, AND PETS ARE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE. PLAN AHEAD. HAVE A COOL PLACE TO SHELTER FROM THE HEAT. AVOID OUTDOOR ACTIVITY, ESPECIALLY STRENUOUS ONES, DURING THE PEAK HEATING TIMES OF THE DAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS...IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE...RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK...THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY...CALL 9 1 1. AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF DANGEROUSLY HOT TEMPERATURES WILL OCCUR. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE LIKELY. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS...STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM...STAY OUT OF THE SUN... AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. THIS IS ESPECIALLY TRUE DURING WARM OR HOT WEATHER WHEN CAR INTERIORS CAN REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. &&