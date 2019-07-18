The Iroquois County Agricultural and 4-H Club Fair began Wednesday and runs through Monday at the Iroquois County Fairgrounds on Illinois Route 49 near Crescent City. The event features live entertainment, carnival rides, grandstand events, 4-H livestock and fine arts judging and a talent show.
Gate Admission is $7.50 for those 6 and older. Grandstand events are an additional fee.
Today
• 9 a.m. – 4-H and junior horse and pony show halter classes
• 1 p.m. – Fun and games, stage arena
• 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Rhinestone Cowgirls
• 2 p.m. – 4-H dog obedience show, show barn
• 6 p.m. to close – Carnival rides
• 7:30 p.m. – Demolition Derby, grandstand admission $5
Friday
• 9 a.m. – Draft horse show halter classes and 4-H and junior horse and pony show riding classes
• Noon – Draft horse show hitch classes
• 1:30 p.m. – 4-H clothing revue
• 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Rhinestone Cowgirls
• 5:30 p.m. – Talent show, grandstand admission $5
• 6 p.m.-close – Carnival rides
• 7:30 p.m. – The Peterson Farm Brothers, grandstand admission $5
Saturday
• 9 a.m. – Western horse and pony show gaming classes
• 11:30 a.m. – Annual tractor ride
• 1 p.m. to close – Carnival rides
• 1:30 p.m. – Food auction, 4-H center
• 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Rhinestone Cowgirls
• 4 p.m. – Costume goat lead, show barn
• 6 p.m. – Dog agility judging and demonstrations, show barn
• 7 p.m. – T and C Rodeo, grandstand admission $7
• 8 to 11 p.m. – Teen dance, 4-H center
Sunday
• 9 a.m. – Western horse and pony show pleasure classes
• 9:30 a.m. – All faith church services with A Natural High
• 12:30 p.m. – Farm stock tractor pull, grandstand admission $5
• 1 to 4 p.m. – Ford-Iroquois pork cook-off contest
• 1 to 4 p.m. – Quilt show, 4-H center
• 1 p.m. to close – Carnival rides
• 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Rhinestone Cowgirls
• 4 p.m. – Costume sheep lead in the show barn
• 5 p.m. – Master showman contest
• 6 p.m. – ITPA tractor and truck pull, grandstand admission $5
Monday
• 1:15 p.m. – Awards and introductions, sale barn
• 1:30 p.m. – Livestock sale
