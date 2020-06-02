CRESCENT CITY — The 2020 Iroquois County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair was set for July 15-20 at the fairgrounds near Crescent City.
"After many painstaking hours weighing the pros and cons, the Fair Board has decided that for your safety, we have found it necessary to cancel the 2020 Iroquois County Fair," the fair board said in a news release.
”Your safety lies heavily on our minds, and is the first and utmost reason we have reached this decision," the release said.
"Please know that we are already working on the 2021 Iroquois County Fair. We will be striving to make our 60th anniversary fair one that everyone will enjoy."
Next year's fair is schedued for July 20-25.
