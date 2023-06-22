Iroquois County crash claims second life Daily Journal staff report Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jun 22, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATSEKA — Jordan Depoister, of Martinton, died Wednesday in an Indiana hospital from severe injuries he sustained in a head-on crash that also claimed the life of a Bradley man June 16.Depoister, 26, was pronounced dead at an Indianapolis hospital where he had been transferred for treatment of his injuries.According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police, the driver of the other vehicle, 19-year-old Domonic Esslinger, of Bradley, was pronounced dead at the scene.Iroquois County deputies responded to the crash at County Road 2200 East just north of the intersection with County Road 2100 North, police said.Upon arriving at the scene, deputies determined that a head-on collision occurred.Both men were the lone occupants in their vehicles. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Bonty Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you