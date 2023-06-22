Cops & Courts

WATSEKA — Jordan Depoister, of Martinton, died Wednesday in an Indiana hospital from severe injuries he sustained in a head-on crash that also claimed the life of a Bradley man June 16.

Depoister, 26, was pronounced dead at an Indianapolis hospital where he had been transferred for treatment of his injuries.

According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police, the driver of the other vehicle, 19-year-old Domonic Esslinger, of Bradley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

