Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 4:54 p.m. June 4 on 1500E Road near 2350N Road.
According to a release, a 2014 Dodge pickup truck driven by Donald R. Heisner, 48, of L’Erable, was north on 1500E Road when for unknown reasons his vehicle left the roadway.
Heisner’s pickup entered the east side ditch where it continued traveling north for approximately 275 feet striking two trees along the way, the release said.
The truck then became airborne for a short time before striking a tree and coming to rest near 2530N Road, according to the release.
Heisner was extricated from the pickup and transported to Riverside Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.
Ashkum Fire and Riverside EMS assisted the sheriff’s deputies at the scene.
Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.