WATSEKA — Iroquois County Clerk Breein Suver has announced filing hours for accepting petitions for school board members and for multi-township assessors in Iroquois County for the consolidated election April 6.
The county clerk’s office will be accepting petition filings for candidates from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14-18. The office is located at 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka. It also will be open the last day of filing from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 21.
Each candidate is responsible for obtaining enough signatures on their petitions, filling out their statement of candidacy, loyalty oath and statement of economic interest form.
Each candidate must file a statement of economic interest form in the clerk’s office and the candidate’s receipt must be filed with their petition papers by the deadline, which is 5 p.m. Dec. 21.
Any candidate who has questions about filing petitions or statements of economic interest forms are welcome to call the County Clerk’s office at 815-432-6960.
