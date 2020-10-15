WATSEKA — Iroquois County has added a mass notification system to warn residents about local emergencies, hazards and other threats.
Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency is contracting with Hyper-Reach to bring this life-saving capability to the area.
The county plans to use the service primarily for alerts about weather and environmental hazards, ICEMA Director Eric Ceci said.
“There are gaps in how residents are warned,” Ceci said. “Warning sirens are good but they don’t reach everybody. This gives us another tool to use to keep the public safe.”
Already 150 individuals have signed up, Ceci said.
Hyper-Reach is a state-of-the-art mass emergency notification system designed specifically for public safety.
The new emergency alert system will provide quick notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of telephone calls, text and email messages, smart speaker alerts and other advanced alerting methods.
The system sends thousands of these messages to geographically targeted households in seconds, and can simultaneously deliver them to an even broader audience via social media, as well as sending broadcast messages to most current mobile telephones in an affected area using FEMA’s Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system.
Landline phones are automatically enrolled for community alerts, but weather alerts to landline phones and community and weather alerts to mobile phones and email addresses are only included when people enroll.
Residents and people who work in Iroquois County are encouraged to enroll now either by calling or texting “Alert” to 779-218-9348 or by going to the website hyper-reach.com/iliroquoissignup.html.
Residents can get emergency alerts via their Alexa-enabled smart speakers just by saying “Alexa, enable Hyper-Reach” and following the Alexa-provided instructions. Residents can also download the Hyper-Reach Anywhere app on their smartphone.
Hyper-Reach Anywhere is a free smartphone app that allows individual citizens to manage and monitor the alerts they receive, both for their home and office addresses and for other addresses they care about such as those of elderly relatives or friends.
For further questions on how to sign-up for community and weather alerts, can call the EMA office at 815-432- 6997.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!