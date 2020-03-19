WATSEKA — In an almost identical fashion to Kankakee County voters, those in Iroquois County rejected a proposed tax to deal with the growing frequency of floods along the Iroquois River.
By a 2-1 margin, voters said no to a referendum question seeking the creation of the Iroquois County River Conservancy District in Tuesday’s primary election. In total, 929 votes opposed the creation of the district, while 465 supported the measure.
Voters were being asked to create a taxing district that would have assessed an additional tax on property. For a house valued at $100,000, the tax would have generated $38. In all, the tax would have annually generated about $93,000.
The tax failed in every area.
In the four townships — Middleport, Concord, Belmont and Iroquois — where the bulk of the voting took place for the referendum, the tax was overwhelmingly rejected.
In Middleport, which includes Watseka, which was hit particularly hard by three so-called 100-year floods in 2014, 2015 and 2018, voters rejected the tax by a 333-203 margin. In Belmont, it was defeated by a 289-164 vote. In Concord, it was turned down by a 85-18 vote and in Iroquois it lost 93-39.
In Kankakee County, the expansion of the existing river conservancy district was defeated by a 3,543-3,018 — or 54 to 46 percent vote.
