KANKAKEE — A pair of new businesses will be soon calling The Majestic property home within the next couple months.
The Lush Vine, a wine bar, has signed a five-year lease on the 2,000-square-foot property inside The Majestic which was just vacated by Stefari Cafe in the 100 block of North Schuyler Avenue.
The second business, Flanagan’s Irish Pub, also having signed a five-year lease, will be taking over the 3,100-square-foot lower level of the Majestic.
Flanagan’s, to be operated by Andrea Hendricks and her “significant other” Seamus Flanagan, of Manteno, could be opened by mid-June. The couple has also operated a Flanagan’s Pub at 101 S. Main St. in Grant Park since March 2022.
The Lush Vine, the first business for Justin and Laurin Stauffenberg, of Bourbonnais, could be open by mid-July.
Both businesses had their Class A liquor licenses approved Monday by the Kankakee City Council.
The Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., is an approximate 30,000-square-foot property owned by a group of five: Marci Salder and Ken Lundquist, of Bourbonnais; Dylan Cote, of Bradley; and Cassie and Anthony Verch, of Hampton, Minn.
This group acquired the property in September 2022.
THE LUSH VINE
The Stefari Cafe owners are moving only several blocks away into a larger space along South West Avenue.
That move opened space for The Lush Vine, and co-owner Laurin Stauffenberg said once she toured the site, she knew it was where she wanted to locate her business.
An IT analyst in Will County, Stauffenberg said she had looked at a Peotone site, but once she saw The Majestic, her decision became an easy one.
The 32-year-old said she had been mulling over this business concept for quite some time. Once she decided the time was right, she said plans came together quickly.
“This is such a cute place. This downtown is just adorable,” she said.
She said the history of the Majestic property is hard to ignore.
“This is in the heart of downtown Kankakee. This is where we want to be,” she said.
Tentatively, she is targeting the location to be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and Saturday hours are slated for 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The location would be closed Sunday and Monday.
She said the location will feature wines from Michigan as well as Italy. She is seeking a wide range of options as well as a wide range of prices. The location will also feature some food items, including cheeses, cured meats, crackers and a fudge plate.
Plans are being created to include an assortment — perhaps six to eight — of craft beers.
Stauffenberg, of Bourbonnais, was asked where the business name, The Lush Vine, came from. She chuckled.
“I don’t know where it came from,” she said. “I was brainstorming, and it just sounded good.”
FLANAGAN’S IRISH PUB
With some experience under their belts from their Grant Park site, Hendricks said she and Flanagan began exploring options for a second location. A friend suggested they should visit downtown Kankakee and the Majestic.
They did, and they loved what they saw.
“Kankakee is up and coming. The mayor [Chris Curtis] has a lot of great ideas. They are bringing people to Kankakee. This is a cute downtown area,” she said.
Of course, there have been some recent issues regarding the downtown and unwelcome behavior from people officials say are day drinkers and homeless. Hendricks is well aware of these issues.
She applauded Curtis for the action he has taken regarding the gazebo in an effort to curb problems.
“It doesn’t scare us at all,” she said. “We are risk-takers. We want to be part of this community. We want to be a part of the downtown.”
Unlike the Grant Park location, there are no plans to operate a kitchen at the Kankakee site. She left the window open that a kitchen could come eventually.
The location will feature live music, likely two weekends a month.
Tentatively, hours are slated for 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
And as the name suggests, Irish drinks will be featured on the menu.
Hendricks, 53, noted Flanagan is from Ireland, so his Irish roots run deep.
But before a bartender pours a black and tan beer, there is much work to do for this Manteno couple.
“This space is so unique,” she said. “We are kicking around a few ideas. We will see what we can put together.”
The lower level of the Majestic is unique in that it has its own entrance along North Schuyler Avenue. Access to the location can also be gained from the alley as well as an elevator.
“We believe this will be a place for a good time,” she said.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
