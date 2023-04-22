The Majestic Theater (copy)

Two new businesses are planning to set up shop within the Majestic building at 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

 Daily Journal/File

KANKAKEE — A pair of new businesses will be soon calling The Majestic property home within the next couple months.

The Lush Vine, a wine bar, has signed a five-year lease on the 2,000-square-foot property inside The Majestic which was just vacated by Stefari Cafe in the 100 block of North Schuyler Avenue.

The second business, Flanagan’s Irish Pub, also having signed a five-year lease, will be taking over the 3,100-square-foot lower level of the Majestic.

