KANKAKEE — Business partners Dustin Kooy and Erik Wojtecki are not in need of an eye examination. It is safe to say, however, this duo sees things a little differently than most.
Where most downtown Kankakee motorists or pedestrians likely see old, worn-out, past-their-prime buildings along Court Street, Schuyler Avenue, Merchant Street or any number of other street names, this pair sees opportunity, possibility and potential.
“There were people long ago who said the world was flat,” Wojtecki offered. “They weren’t right either.”
He put it another way.
“We’ve had other business owners thank us for what we are doing. We are just two dudes,” Wojtecki said. “People are rallying with this sense of community. I believe there is going to be a renaissance of Kankakee.”
Kooy, 32, of Bradley, and Wojtecki, 44, of Bourbonnais, have become major property owners in and around downtown Kankakee. They conduct their business out of a second-floor office which overlooks the intersection of East Court Street and North Schuyler Avenue.
They own such prominent locations such as the three-story, 28,000-square-foot former Turk Furniture Store, the former Jaffe Men’s Clothing Store at the corner of East Court Street and North Schuyler Avenue, the 7,200-square-foot location which had most recently been the site of Crawford’s Barber Shop, and the 8,400-square-foot property at 213 E. Court St., as well as 18,000 square feet at 257 S. West Ave.
In all, the two men own and plan to renovate some 150,000 square feet in the downtown Kankakee area.
$5 MILLION INVESTMENT TARGETED
While redevelopment will take time — meaning years — these two appear willing to devote that time and the necessary resources. They say they believe as 2021 comes to a conclusion, they will be investing some $5 million in their Kankakee properties.
They will not be doing this alone. Kooy noted they have investors backing them to help fund such a large investment.
“I’m fully invested in Kankakee,” is how Kooy sums it up.
A 13-year ComEd lineman, Kooy believed there was more for him and walked away from the position in the middle of a pandemic in October 2020.
He had been investing in properties, but it wasn’t until he began exploring downtown Kankakee that he discovered what he felt was his calling.
He knew he could not tackle these issues on his own so he approached Wojtecki to see if he wanted to do more than just work on properties. Would he be interested in becoming a business partner?
In 2019, they formed a partnership and “complement each other perfectly,” Kooy said.
But what does this pair see as the potential for Kankakee?
CAPITALIZE ON HISTORY
They believe redevelopment in the area has only just scratched the surface. They believe retail can and will return. They see significant opportunities for residential dwellings, mainly on the upper levels of business locations.
The planned 92-unit residential property immediately east of the former Midland States Bank site in the 300 block of South Schuyler Avenue is proof they are not looking at the area through rose-colored glasses.
“There is so much history here,” Kooy said. “We are always looking at what’s available. And people are always calling us asking if we have space available here to rent. That says something.”
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said the speed of development is likely to increase as more companies see the potential and the willingness to invest.
“I’m extremely encouraged,” the mayor noted. “We are making the right progress and the right moves. These developers obviously see the potential here.”
DEVELOPERS ARRIVING
There are many, of course, who will not agree with Curtis, but he believes the proof is in the pudding as developers without Kankakee roots are seeing opportunity.
The days of relying on a single developer may finally be over.
“It’s hard for one developer to do it all. ... I view what is happening now as us being in the first quarter of the game. There is a lot of opportunity here for a lot of people,” Curtis said. “This is exciting.”
Kooy backs up Curtis’ theory. He said the fact that the J. Jeffers & Co., a development group based in Milwaukee, Wis., has planted a flag in downtown Kankakee speaks volumes.
“I ignore the naysayers. I don’t have the time for them,” he said. “There are young developers like us who see what is happening. Our age group is at the forefront of these entrepreneurs.”
Sometimes, Kooy noted, he can’t believe this is all real.
Wojtecki added, “We have so many good people around us. We just see so much around every turn.”
That lone developer people speak of is Joe Franco, the man behind the Executive Officer Centre and the Kankakee Public Library. Without Franco’s presence, downtown Kankakee would look much different.
His company also redeveloped the former Kankakee Public Library into what is now City Hall, as well as the Donald Green Public Safety Center.
“I wish them well,” Franco said of the new faces of development. “Anything we can do downtown is very good. I want them to know I’m always available for consultation. I wish all of them good luck.”
The Kooy-Wojtecki tandem could take Franco up on his offer as the pair say they have other plans they hope to announce in coming months.
“We look past what is here. We see what it can be. I get goose bumps just talking about it,” Kooy said. “We’re happy to be here.”
Scott Smith, president of Kankakee Development Corp., the downtown organization which has led the charge of helping restore the downtown area, noted Kooy and Wojtecki could develop in many areas but they chose Kankakee.
“We’re thrilled to see a couple of local entrepreneurs developing within our district. They are picking up on the momentum we see here,” Smith said.
“We certainly love to see the energy these guys are bringing,” he said.
