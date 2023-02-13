East Bourbonnais Street fire (copy)

The investigation continues into a fatal fire that occurred at 455 E. Bourbonnais Street in Kankakee on Feb. 2.

KANKAKEE — An investigation continues into a Feb. 2 house fire that claimed the life of 66-year-old Phillip Spencer, of Kankakee.

Spencer’s body was found by firefighters in a home in the 400 block of East Bourbonnais Street.

“Our investigators and [Kankakee] Fire Department investigators are still going over witness statements, information obtained from the autopsy and video footage from residential security cameras,” Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.

