...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30 kt
and significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 ft expected. For
the Gale Watch, south gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 9
ft occasionally to 12 ft possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon to 6 PM CST
Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday evening through
Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
Weather Alert
The investigation continues into a fatal fire that occurred at 455 E. Bourbonnais Street in Kankakee on Feb. 2.
KANKAKEE — An investigation continues into a Feb. 2 house fire that claimed the life of 66-year-old Phillip Spencer, of Kankakee.
Spencer’s body was found by firefighters in a home in the 400 block of East Bourbonnais Street.
“Our investigators and [Kankakee] Fire Department investigators are still going over witness statements, information obtained from the autopsy and video footage from residential security cameras,” Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Passwater said.
Kankakee firefighters were dispatched at 9:45 p.m. Feb. 2, to the 400 block of East Bourbonnais Street.
Upon arrival, there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the house, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.
Kankakee police had been called to the residence at 4:41 p.m. Feb. 2 on reports of a domestic dispute, Passwater said.
The woman who resided at the house left after telling police she would leave, Passwater said.
