...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Ed Piatt hit the ground running when he was named interim director of the Bourbonnais Township Park District on March 23, and his efforts must have impressed the board as the job is now permanent.
The BPTD Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 at its meeting on Wednesday on a three-year contract for Piatt to be the new executive director. Board president Brian Hebert was the lone dissenting vote.
"I came in as an interim," Piatt said. "They advertised, and then they decided to make me permanent after they saw what I did here."
Piatt, 60, replaces Hollice Clark, whose contract was not renewed in September of last year. Clark's contract was through April 30, but he was relieved of day-to-day responsibilities on Jan. 12.
Piatt's contract calls for an annual salary of $93,000, or $7,750 per month.
"I’m full-in for at least three more years," he said. "It’s a lot of work. I’m excited to change the culture and make this a great park district."
Piatt is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of management experience. He is an adjunct professor of business at Olivet Nazarene University. Piatt, a lifelong Kankakee resident, is also an organizational-economic development consultant.
Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.
