Awards honor local women
The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce’s Athena awards recognizes local women for attaining professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their achievement of professional excellence and leadership skills.
Putting an end to flooding
The Kankakee River Conservancy District might expand its area as a way to curtail flooding on the waterway. The expansion is seeing strong support as 655 signatures have been collected, which is twice the number that is required for a referendum.
Readers have their say
In a Voice of the People submission in the Think section, Olivet Nazarene University John Bowling urges public support of The Salvation Army’s red kettle drive.
Who’s to blame for brats
Ask Mr. Dad columnist is addressing children who are brats, and he is blaming the parent.
A park for birds?
Columnist Jack Klasey dives deep into the Bird Park managed the Kankakee Valley Park District.
