November is National Peanut Butter Lovers Month, and it’s a staple in most America homes.
Sandwiches stacking up
A 2016 survey found that Americans devour 2,984 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in their lifetime. That stacks up to be taller than the Statue of Liberty. She’s 305 feet tall, by the way.
What’s in a name?
Peanuts are not actually nuts at all. They are legumes — like beans, peas and lentils. While real nuts grow on trees, peanuts grow in pods that mature underground.
Plenty of peanut butter
If you add the amount of peanut butter plus peanut butter products consumed in America each year, they’d weigh 1.5 billion pounds. The amount of peanut butter consumed could coat the floor of the Grand Canyon.
A crop of peanuts
U.S. farmers harvest about 4,000 pounds of peanuts per acre. That one acre can make enough peanut butter for 30,000 sandwiches. Two formers presidents were peanut farmers: Thomas Jefferson and Jimmy Carter.
Fear factor
Archibutyrophobia (pronounced a’-ra-kid-bu-ti-ro-pho-bi-a) is the fear of getting peanut butter stuck to the roof of your mouth. Some of those who suffer say it’s a fear that they’ll never be able to open their mouth properly again.
