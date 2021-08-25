BRADLEY — Has the Bradley village administration found an occupant for the 63,000-square-foot former JCPenney store in Northfield Square mall?
Maybe.
Bradley Mayor Mike Watson informed the village board on Monday that an architect and a potential occupant have gone through the property and have plans as to how to use the space.
Without divulging the identity of the interested party, the mayor described it as a “variety of entertainment company.”
He said discussions have been held, adding that the company would be interested in taking the entire space. He noted the company had also looked at the now-vacant former Carson’s men’s store as well in past years.
The organization would be interested in beginning construction as soon as January 2022 to retrofit the location for its needs. He said early conversations are that the company would be like to be in the space by July or August 2022.
The village purchased the property in June for $577,500. The village purchased the 80,000-square-foot Carson’s store for $1.1 million.
The village signed an option to purchase in March with Dr. Sanjay Patel, the owner of the 114-room Comfort Inn and the 92-room Holiday Inn & Suites. Patel is in the process of completing a feasibility study on the property to transform it into a banquet and convention-type complex.
Regarding the JCPenney site, Watson said if a deal comes together, it would likely be some type of rent-to-own agreement.
Asked about revealing the identity of the interested parties, Watson said that was something he’s not comfortable doing right now.
He would only state those who would operate the location would be local individuals.
“What they are discussing would be a nice addition and something that would draw people here throughout the week,” he said. “But nothing happens overnight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.