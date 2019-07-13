Armstrong & Aldrin
Apollo 11 was the spacecraft that landed the first two humans on the moon. Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin landed Apollo Lunar Module Eagle on July 20, 1969.
Millions watched
From the time of its July 16 launch until its July 24 splashdown, almost every major aspect of the mission was witnessed on television by a worldwide audience.
No landing
The original goal of the Apollo program was to send a crew into the moon’s orbit, but President John F. Kennedy wanted more. The goal was expanded.
Lots of material left
Since the first moon mission, visitors have left 500,000 pounds of material on the moon’s surface.
Famous quote
Armstrong did not recite his famous quote correctly because of his excitement. Amstrong had planned to say, “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind,” but he forgot the “a.”
Source: Encyclopedia Britannica
Photo: NASA.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!