KANKAKEE — There were no signs of trauma or evidence of any foul play discovered during an autopsy Friday into the death of an inmate at Jerome Combs Detention Center, according to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner.
The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and the coroner’s office are investigating the death of 37-year-old Terrance D. Washington, of Bourbonnais.
Shortly after noon on Thursday, Kankakee Fire Department paramedics were dispatched to the jail because an inmate was reported unresponsive. Jail medical staff and paramedics were unable to revive Washington, officials said.
The coroner’s office pronounced Washington dead at 1:10 p.m.
The official cause of death is pending further studies, Gessner said. Toxicology testing is being completed and will take six to eight weeks before results are available. An official cause of death will be determined once all additional testing is completed, the release said.
“Please keep the family and friends of Mr. Washington in your thoughts and prayers during this time,” Gessner said.
Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said Washington came into the jail on Jan. 27 with a medical condition and was under 24-hour observation by corrections staff.
Downey said reports on Washington’s death will be sent to the Illinois Department of Corrections as is protocol.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Washington, as well as the medical staff and corrections staff at the Jerome Combs Detention Center,” Downey said.
The Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP issued a statement Thursday on its Facebook page saying it had been in contact with Downey about Washington’s death.
“As we gather information on why Mr. Washington was at Jerome Combs Detention Center (i.e., numbers of days and charges etc.), we will be conferring with members of the Kankakee County Crisis Response Team regarding this incident,” the statement said.
“We are aware that the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office has notified the family. Our condolences and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Washington.”
Washington was taken into custody on Jan. 27 after being arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in Drug Court. He was serving a 14-day sentence after being sanctioned for violating of rules Drug Court, which is a specialized court program that targets criminal defendants and offenders who have alcohol and other drug dependency problems.
It allows participants treatment and a chance to rehabilitate. By successfully completing the program, the charges are dismissed.
Washington agreed to plead guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 28, 2021. He received 36-months probation and entered the Drug Court program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.