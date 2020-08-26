WATSEKA — Illinois State Police are investigating two incidents that occurred at the Iroquois County Jail, one involving the death of an inmate and another that resulted in an inmate being hospitalized in critical condition.
According the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3, preliminary information indicates the first inmate was found unresponsive by deputies at 7:11 p.m Tuesday. The inmate was transported to an area hospital where the inmate remains in critical condition.
A second inmate was found unresponsive by deputies at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. He was later pronounced dead. The autopsy has not yet been scheduled.
The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office requested state police to investigate the two incidents.
No further information is currently available, state police said.
