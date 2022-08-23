BOURBONNAIS — The owner of an animal sanctuary near Bourbonnais said a rescued horse died last week from injuries sustained when suspects in a vehicle shot off fireworks and spooked the horse in his stall.
Steve Coats runs Coats Farm Animal Sanctuary, which takes in abused and neglected livestock and rehabilitates them.
Coats said the incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15.
The horse, Jimmy shoes, was in his stall, Coats said.
“The fireworks were loud and spooked Jimmy,” Coats said.
Being that he was severely neglected by previous owners, Jimmy panicked and tried to get away from the firework sounds and attempted to jump his stall gate, Coats said.
Jimmy’s leg was caught in the attempted jump and he flipped and fell through a wall. Coats said Jimmy tried to get back up but injured himself more in his head and legs.
They were able to calm Jimmy a bit. They called a veterinarian, Coats said.
Coats said he and friends attempted to get Jimmy back standing.
“Jimmy was exhausted from the attempts and was unable to stand. We tried rolling him on his other side, hoping he could get back on his feet but failed,” Coats said.
The veterinarian told Coats they could put Jimmy down or wait until morning to see if he regained his strength and was able to stand.
Coats stayed with Jimmy all night.
Jimmy passed away at 6:30 a.m. Aug. 16. A retired racehorse, Jimmy was 8 years old.
“Jimmy was our newest rescue along with his sister and a stallion,” Coats said. “We have only had him a couple months, which was part of the reason he was still so nervous.”
Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson said they took a report about the incident.
Officers are making extra patrols in the area. The investigation continues, Coats said.
They are adding security cameras to the farm, he said.
Two days after the incident, Coats said the same vehicle came back and people in it were yelling and screaming.
Three times over the course of a few months the same people have driven by shooting off fireworks, he added.
The night of the Aug. 15 attack, the offenders were driving a dark colored Dodge/Chrysler minivan (late 1990s/early 2000s) with black steel wheels, Coats said.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
