Daily Journal staff report
GRANT PARK — Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 17 at Vincennes Trail in northeast Kankakee County on Jan. 15.
A preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police District 21 has indicated at 8:33 p.m. a 2019 Honda driven by Miriam E. Mauricio Nunez, of Blue Island, was traveling north on Vincennes Trail toward Route 17.
A 2008 GMC driven by a 27-year-old man from Port Clinton, Ohio, was traveling south on Route 17 approaching the intersection of Route 17 at Vincennes Trail.
The Honda did not yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection, which caused the Honda to strike the GMC in the intersection, according to the ISP report.
A UPS truck tractor semi-trailer driven by a 48-year-old man from West Lafayette, Ind., was traveling west on Route 17 when the collision of the Honda and GMC slid into the UPS Truck.
Two passengers in the Honda and the driver of the UPS semi were taken to Kankakee hospitals with injuries.
The crash resulted in east and westbound lanes being blocked for 90 minutes.
Nunez was issued a ticket for failure to yield at a stop sign.
