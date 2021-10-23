KANKAKEE — The six employees suing to continue working for Riverside Healthcare without receiving the COVID-19 vaccination are attempting to at least delay the organization’s Oct. 31 vaccination deadline.
During a brief hearing Friday morning before Kankakee County Circuit Court Associate Judge Nancy Nicholson, the case of Riverside employees seeking to continue working without gaining full COVID vaccination was continued to 1:30 p.m. Monday.
The employees seeking to work without vaccination but rather be tested weekly for the virus are seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction.
The matter is in need of a speedy ruling, as Riverside’s Medical Executive Committee is expected to begin notifying employees of their pending suspensions in the coming days.
Essentially, if granted, a restraining order and injunction would maintain the status quo, meaning Riverside would not be firing, transferring or suspending any unvaccinated employee not granted an exemption.
The preliminary injunction also seeks reinstatement of nurse manager Amy Memenga, who said she was terminated by Riverside on Sept. 20.
Riverside’s administration has stated they are not interested in extending the vaccination deadline beyond Oct. 31.
Jeffrey Schwab, an attorney with the Chicago-based Liberty Justice Center law firm, which is representing the six Riverside employees, said after the hearing the employees are seeking this emergency order to “pause action” eyed by Riverside.
Schwab said these employees want the entire case considered and judged before any employee is fired.
Currently, Riverside’s vaccination rate is at 90 percent, reported Chief Operating Officer Kyle Benoit.
Riverside has stated it simply is following Gov. JB Pritzker’s mandate regarding vaccination of patient-facing healthcare workers.
The organization also has stated its actions simply are being put forward to protect the health and safety of its patients and employees. Riverside leadership has stated the health and safety of these two groups is in top responsibility and priority.
