Signs promote voting yes on the upcoming referendum measure for a .25-cent sales tax in the county that would help fund mental health services. The materials were available at the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County’s round table presentation at Kankakee Community College on Feb. 10.
Kankakee County Citizens for Mental Health will hold four informational meetings over the next 10 days to offer residents the opportunity to discuss issues on the proposed one-quarter-cent sales tax that will be a voter referendum on the ballot for the April 4 general election.
The mental health advocates will answer any other questions that voters might have.
The sessions will held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee; and from 7-8 p.m. Thursday at the Olivet Nazarene University’s Weber Center, Room 306, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais.
There will be a session from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on March 28 at Limestone Public Library, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee, and from 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 31 at the Leo Hassett Community Center, 211 N. Main St., Manteno.
Some of the questions raised center around who and how will decisions be made about spending the monies collected. According to the Illinois Community Mental Health Act, before it may levy the tax, the county board must establish a seven-member community mental health board who will administer these funds.
The board will be appointed by the county board chairman, with the advice and consent of the members of the county board. All members of the Community Mental Health Board must be appointed within 60 days of the referendum.
