Mental Health Network tax

Signs promote voting yes on the upcoming referendum measure for a .25-cent sales tax in the county that would help fund mental health services. The materials were available at the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County’s round table presentation at Kankakee Community College on Feb. 10.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Kankakee County Citizens for Mental Health will hold four informational meetings over the next 10 days to offer residents the opportunity to discuss issues on the proposed one-quarter-cent sales tax that will be a voter referendum on the ballot for the April 4 general election.

The mental health advocates will answer any other questions that voters might have.

The sessions will held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee; and from 7-8 p.m. Thursday at the Olivet Nazarene University’s Weber Center, Room 306, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais.

