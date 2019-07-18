KANKAKEE — A Merrillville, Ind., man died from injuries he sustained in an accident on the Kankakee River in unincorporated Kankakee on Wednesday afternoon.
James G. Brosch, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:17 p.m., according to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner. An autopsy was scheduled today.
The accident occurred at approximately 1:21 p.m.
A witness said Brosch dove into the river from a rope on a branch from a tree on the shore line of a river island. He did not surface. He was pulled from the water and CPR was started.
First responders transported Brosch via boat from the island to the river shore in the 2700 block of River Road where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
Gessner said the depth of the river was two feet.
Brosch was on the river with relatives, Gessner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!