MONTICELLO, Ind. — In operation since 1926, Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park Resort in Monticello, Indiana, has announced it's ceasing operations.
"Regrettably, Indiana Beach is closing and ceasing operations," read a post on the resort's official Facebook page. "We are grateful for the many years we’ve had together and appreciate your support and patronage."
Resort owner Apex Parks Group released the following statement: “Despite significant effort and a great deal of investment in infrastructure and rides, we have not seen an improvement in operating results. As such, we made the difficult decision to cease operations. This was not a decision entered into lightly. Team members are being assisted by their supervisors and the company is working to minimize impact to those affected."
Indiana media outlets are reporting that the park would begin disassembling rides this spring.
This story will be updated.
