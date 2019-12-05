KANKAKEE — There will be at least three new faces when the Kankakee County Board will be seated after the Nov. 3, 2020, election, as three incumbent board members will not seek re-election.
Longtime Kankakee County Board member Mike LaGesse, a Democrat representing central and western Bradley on the 27-member board, is not seeking another term, citing health reasons.
Also not seeking re-election are Elisabeth Dunbar, D-13, of Kankakee, and Jackie Haas, R-27, of Bourbonnais.
LaGesse has been a member of the board since 1990. He resigned from his position as the Bradley village clerk in April, saying he needed to focus on his health.
Larry Kerkstra, a Democrat, has filed his election petition seeking the District 21 board seat in Bradley.
In District 13, which includes portions of south central Kankakee, the Dunbar post will be sought by Libertarian candidate Jacob Collins.
No one has filed to fill the position in District 27, which will become open when Haas’ term concludes.
County board candidates can be slated by the political parties after the March 17 primary election. Those candidates will then be on the general election ballot for Nov. 3.
All candidates will be seeking two-year positions, taking their term into 2021. It is likely county board districts will be altered in some fashion based on population figures generated from the 2020 U.S. Census.
In 2022, all 27 Kankakee County Board district seats will be up for election because of the census.
In the upcoming 2020 election, all odd-numbers county board districts are up for election. Also up for election is District 24 in the Bourbonnais area in and around Olivet Nazarene University.
This area had been represented by longtime Republican board member Jim Tripp, who died in January. Republican Aaron Dunnill was appointed to fill Tripp’s position, meaning the seat will be up at the next election.
In other county board districts:
District 1: Roger Hess, R-1, has filed for the area of Grant Park and northern Momence.
District 3: Todd Sirois, R-3, the county board’s vice chairman, has filed for the area of St. Anne Township and eastern Aroma Township.
District 5: Alice “Tinker” Parker, R-5, has filed for the area of southeastern Kankakee County.
District 7: John Fetherling, R-7, has filed for the Manteno Township area of far north central portion in Kankakee County.
District 9: Craig Long, R-9, has field for the area of Limestone Township north of Illinois 17.
District 11: Carol Webber, R-11, has filed for the area of southwestern Kankakee County.
District 13: Jacob Collins
District 15: County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, R-15, has filed for petition for south central Kankakee region of Riverview. Kimberly Hudson, a Democrat, has filed and will oppose Wheeler in the fall 2020 general election.
District 17: George Washington Jr., D-17, has filed for the northeastern area of Kankakee.
District 19: Patricia Polk, D-19, has filed for the north central district in Kankakee.
District 21: Larry Kerkstra
District 23: Jim Byrne, R-23, has filed to run as a Libertarian for the area in far southwestern Kankakee. He will be opposed by Democrat Heather Bryan.
District 25: Chad Miller, R-25, has filed to run in the area east of Northfield Square mall in Bourbonnais Township. Joe Turner has filed as a Democrat and will oppose Miller in the general election.
District 27: No filing
