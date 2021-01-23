In a year that was anything but normal, the upcoming tax season for the 2020 income tax returns could be shaping up to be somewhat normal.
But for how it will all shake out, Scott Denton, owner of Denton & Associates Inc.-DBA Larimer & O’Connor in Bradley says, that remains to be seen.
“Obviously, there are some influences that the COVID illness has had on tax-filing season. The impact is going to be affected by things like the stimulus checks,” he said. “Some people received those stimulus checks. Some people did not. Therefore they implemented some additional procedures to try to make sure that those people who did not get their checks, will get their checks.”
Jay Grimes, a CPA in Bourbonnais, said tax preparation has changed, but it’s slowly getting back to a familiar routine.
“Tax preparation is going to be a little bit different this year with maybe less face-to-face tax preparation, more drop-offs and doing things remotely,” Grimes said. “Other than that I think it will be a normal tax season.”
The IRS recently announced the tax season will start on Feb. 12, which is a Friday, and that’s when the agency will start accepting and processing the 2020 tax year returns. Normally it starts around the last week of January.
The IRS reports being backlogged as it tries to clear issues from 2019, and it has had to deal with processing stimulus checks. Denton said delaying the start of the season is also a precaution.
“The reason being is if they delay it, there’s less likelihood of fraud being perpetrated by individuals who want to jump the gun,” he said. “That’s what they’re telling us.”
Regarding the stimulus checks, it’s not looked at as income.
“No, the stimulus checks are not taxable,” Denton said. “I think everybody wants to know that.”
Most people should have received $1,800 in stimulus if they fell under the threshold.
“In most cases it’s going to be the right amount, and that tax return won’t be affected,” Grimes said.
But what if you had a new child in 2020 that the IRS didn’t know about? How much did you get? You might have gotten a lesser amount. If you had a new baby, you’re entitled to an additional $1,100.
“Maybe your income was too high and you didn’t get the stimulus, and in 2020 you’re unemployed because of the COVID,” explained Grimes. “If you made more the $99,000 [in 2019], you didn’t get stimulus, and say you made $50,000 of income in 2020. You’re entitled $1,800. You might be entitled to more than what you got. It will catch up all that.”
It’s an IRS recovery rebate credit that is specifically for individuals who were entitled to get the check but didn’t for whatever reason.
“Whether they moved and the IRS didn’t catch up with them or they didn’t have a valid bank account, whatever the case may be, they do have a mechanism is place to try and correct that error,” Denton said.
What if a taxpayer received too much stimulus money?
“The good thing is if you got too much for some reason, they don’t want it back,” Grimes said. “They don’t want to put a burden on anybody.”
The IRS is urging taxpayers to file electronically with direct deposits for refunds to help speed up the process.
“Planning for the nation’s filing season process is a massive undertaking, and IRS teams have been working non-stop to prepare for this as well as delivering Economic Impact Payments in record time,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a news release. “Given the pandemic, this is one of the nation’s most important filing seasons ever. This [Feb. 12] start date will ensure that people get their needed tax refunds quickly while also making sure they receive any remaining stimulus payments they are eligible for as quickly as possible.”
Both Denton and Grimes says they’re prepared to handle taxes remotely or in person. Denton has a staff of six dedicated to income tax returns, but he said COVID is still an issue.
“It’s still with us, so we’re like everybody else — we don’t want to get sick,” Denton said. “And so we’re trying to implement procedures — we’ve cleaned the office. We are taking appointments face-to-face with masks because, quite honestly, doing tax returns it’s not just cookie cutter. Sometimes people have specific issues that you just can’t readily explain over the phone.
“Sometimes there’s documents you have to look at, there’s questions that need to be asked. That’s difficult to do over the phone.”
Grimes said about 75% of people still want to do their returns in person.
“I enjoy that,” he said. “That’s one reason I like it, sit around talking and have some fun with people. I try to make it a little bit light-hearted. I’m going to leave it up to the people.”
There aren’t very many changes for the 2020 returns. If under the age of 65, the standard deduction is $24,800 for a joint return, which is $400 more than ‘19. It’s half of that for a single. Also, on both single and joint returns, taxpayers can deduct up to $300 of cash contributions to charities if they don’t itemize deductions. In the past, charitable deductions were allowed only if a person itemized.
“They always change things from year to year, but this year it’s just small things mostly in regards to the COVID,” Denton said. “There have been changes in that regard, but not wholesale.”
Right now the filing deadline is April 15, but Denton said his gut feeling is it could get pushed back once President Joe Biden meets with Commissioner Rettig.
“My hope, is they give us another 90 days as they did last year — no interest, no penalty — to give people more time to get this done,” he said. “And there’s more time to get the vaccine shots to the general public so more people will feel comfortable in conducting day-to-day activities — tax returns being one of those.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.