The Salvation Army of Kankakee County in collaboration with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program season has begun and will end April 18.
The program offers free tax preparation and e-filing for those with low to moderate income, typically less than $58,000 gross for the year.
The program is offered at The Salvation Army Worship & Community Center in Kankakee at the 543 E. Court St. entrance.
Appointments are required, and can be made online through the link provided at sakankakee.org, or calling 815-933-8421 and following the prompts. Face coverings must be worn to appointments.
Only the necessary filer(s) should attend the appointment. They ask that filers do not bring children or other additional persons. If experiencing symptoms of illness, a client will not be able to attend their appointment.
Occupancy is limited, so filers should arrive at their appointment time. Appointment times are available Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Filers are encouraged not to wait to book their appointment. There will be no appointments available after April 18.
For information on what to bring to your appointment, visit sakankakee.org.
Last year The Salvation Army’s VITA program assisted filing 900 returns with the help of 10 volunteers giving 1,320 hours of service, processing over $1,000,000 in refunds for Kankakee County residents. This free service is one of many The Salvation Army offers to those in need in Kankakee County.
