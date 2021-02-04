KANKAKEE — For the first time in several months, the Kankakee City Council members and administration will meet in the council chambers, beginning with the Feb. 16 meeting.
The council chamber, located at 385 E. Oak St. in Kankakee, will have a capacity limit of 50, per Phase 4 guidelines in the Restore Illinois plan.
Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong made the announcement at Monday’s council meeting.
The last time the entire city council was in the council chambers for a meeting was March 16, 2020.
Kankakee administrations and council members had been meeting through Zoom. The public has been viewing the meetings through the city website and on Comcast’s channel 4.
Those viewing options will remain in effect.
“Our numbers have significantly declined,” Wells-Armstrong said. “I want to thank everyone who is working hard to stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, washing their hands and keeping their distance.”
She said to keep the chambers open, people must be mindful that everyone does not have access to the vaccine; therefore, they must lead by example and properly wear face coverings to reduce exposure to others.
The council’s Feb. 16 meeting is actually on a Tuesday evening due to the Feb. 15 observance of Presidents’ Day.
The Kankakee City Council will be just the latest to return to in-person meetings. Several governmental bodies, such as the Kankakee County Board, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Board and Bourbonnais Township Park District, have already returned to in-person meetings. The Bradley Village Board and the Manteno Village Board did not stop in-person meetings.
The Bourbonnais Village Board has not met in-person since mid-March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.