Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley’s 2020 Grant Award competition is now open.
Nicole Smolkovich, executive director, said the grants program is possible because of generous donations from donors throughout the area who provide funds to the Foundation’s Communityworks program, generating income for the grants program. An estimated $80,000 will be awarded to local nonprofits while another $20,000 will go toward Community Foundation projects totaling, $100,000 in Communityworks Awards.
A mandatory information session for prospective applicants will be at 1 and 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5. at the Community Foundation offices located at the Frank Lloyd Wright Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave, Kankakee.
The Community Foundation awards grant funds to area nonprofit organizations to help them establish or enhance programs and efforts primarily in three focus areas: early childhood education, land use and protection, and workforce development.
The deadline for organizations and agencies to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, March 6. Awards are anticipated to be in the range of $1,000 to $10,000 per grant and will be awarded to Kankakee and Iroquois County nonprofit agencies.
Grant guidelines and the grant application are available at cfkrv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!