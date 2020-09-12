KANKAKEE — If Bradley’s representative to the regional wastewater treatment facility board of directors wants an in-depth, “forensic” audit completed on the agency, he is going to need to convince the utility board.
In a response to a public request for the audit by Bradley finance director Rob Romo, who sits on the seven-member Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency board to represent Bradley, Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said any information Romo and the village would like is available. In addition to her mayoral position, Wells-Armstrong also serves as KRMA board chairwoman.
“KRMA already undergoes an audit every year that is conducted by an independent accounting firm that is separate from KRMA’s day-to-day accounting firm,” Wells-Armstrong wrote in her Sept. 3 response to Romo’s request made on Aug. 24. “The independent accounting firm used by KRMA has offices across the United States and ranks among the top 20 accounting firms in the nation. The annual audit is made immediately available to KRMA board members and is a document available to the public.”
The Daily Journal published a story on Aug. 25 based off of the report Romo presented to the Bradley administration and trustees at its regular board meeting on Aug. 24.
In that story, Romo said the forensic audit is needed. The Bradley Village Board agreed. At that meeting the board gave Romo the go-ahead to begin interviewing potential accounting firms which could complete the forensic accounting of KRMA. The audit, Romo said, could look at financial records dating back several years.
The cost of an audit of this type was not stated.
The village board plans to consider a resolution at Monday’s village meeting authorizing the hiring of an accounting firm. Village leadership noted they are prepared to take legal steps to have this done if the KRMA board does not agree.
In the Daily Journal story, KRMA was described as a troubled agency because it’s under a cloud of suspicion due to the recent federal indictment of its former executive director Richard Simms.
Simms is currently under federal investigation and accused of defrauding KRMA and the City of Kankakee’s Environmental Services Utility of more than $2 million.
Wells-Armstrong said these characterizations of KRMA as a “troubled agency” and “under a cloud of suspicion” are simply false.
“KRMA is regularly audited and we certainly stand ready to provide Mr. Romo and the Village of Bradley with the additional information they may need concerning the operations of KRMA and the work that the fine employees of KRMA do every day,” she said.
Romo said this week he is not challenging the independent audit. He said the independent audit simply verifies the financial data compiled by the agency’s accounting firm. He said a forensic audit would delve into the purpose of payments.
“This type of audit would ask ‘why were you billed of services or expenses?’ It will look at the underlying transaction to make sure it was proper and true,” he said.
The seven-member KRMA board is made up of four Kankakee representatives and one each from Bradley, Bourbonnais and Aroma Park.
Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore, who serves as the KRMA board’s vice president, said the only way he would agree to a forensic audit is if it had a specific target, meaning what is being sought.
“Just to shoot from the hip ... what is the reason for that?” he asked of Romo’s request. “I don’t know if [Romo has] been clear about that. ... I don’t know where this is coming from. This would take further discussions. Before we dive into this, we would need a pretty good reason. Some homework is needed.”
Schore said to date, this matter has not been brought up at the KRMA board meetings.
Schore is adamant that audit specifics be stated, not “broad brush strokes.”
“This is not a troubled agency in the least. This plant runs daily. I believe the board has been doing a pretty phenomenal job. I don’t know what Rob’s end game is.”
Aroma Park Mayor Brian Stump, who has been a KRMA board member for three years, said he hasn’t spoken with Romo about this forensic audit, but he doesn’t view it as a bad idea.
“If it helps bring out information, that’s good. Rob has the right as a board member to question things. There have been too many things going on here that people weren’t paying attention to,” Stump said. “The audit Rob’s talking about goes into greater depth, digs a little deeper, questions a little more. I don’t think those are bad things.”
