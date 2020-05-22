Daily Journal staff report
HOPKINS PARK — A Memorial Day service is planned for Monday at Angel of Peace Cemetery in Hopkins Park.
Those participating are asked to stay in their vehicles for this drive-thru event set for 10 a.m. at the cemetery, 13043 E. 2260S Road in Pembroke Township.
Hosted by Citizens and Veterans Grave Initiatives Inc. and National Association for Black Veterans (NABVETS), the event will include a dedication for the memory garden of the late Clarence Riley. Riley was a NABVETS character member, served in the U.S. Army and was a wounded warrior.
For more information, contact Dr. Leonard Porter at 815-573-1488.
