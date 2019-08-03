The statewide 4R4U Nutrient Stewardship Project is bringing added use, awareness and knowledge to nutrient stewardship.
A statewide partnership between the Illinois Farm Bureau, Illinois County Farm Bureaus, Growmark and FS companies, the pilot program investigates 4R nutrient stewardship practices at the local level.
Locally, Clay Abbott, of Abbott Family Farms in Momence, is collaborating with Heritage FS and the Kankakee County and Ford-Iroquois farm bureaus on maximizing yields with nitrogen management. This is being done on a corn on corn crop rotation.
The 4R approach involves using the right source of nutrient, at the right time, at the right rate and in the right place.
“The goal is to use less nitrogen and phosphorus while maintaining or increasing yields,” said Abbott, who has been farming for 12 years with his uncles Mike and Forest Hartman. The farm has been in his family since 1958.
Nitrogen and phosphates are used for corn crops to grow, and essentially are food for the corn plants. And using less nitrogen in farm fields is a recommendation by the USDA who has unveiled a plan for farmers to reduce the use of nitrogen by 25 percent in the next 10 years.
There is a need for the reduction in nitrogen use. Nitrogen is being found in high levels in the Mississippi River Basin and is believed to be partly responsible for the large area of oxygen-depleted water in the Gulf of Mexico each year. Even though the source of where the nitrogen is coming from is unknown, agriculture is a target.
“When we add nitrogen to the soil early in the growing season and then receive large amounts of rain, the possibility of it leaching through the soil increases,” Abbott said.
Through the 4R4U program this year, Abbott has been timing the nitrogen application differently.
“Using less nitrogen and maintaining or increasing yields is a practice done on a lot of farms already,” Abbott said. “We are trying to improve our nitrogen use efficiency.”
Today, farmers use nitrogen preplant in the spring or fertilize side-dressing during the growing season.
Abbott Family Farms have a 40-acre plot of field corn in the trial. In total, they farm 4,500 acres of corn and soybeans.
This year, they are testing when nitrogen is applied. The test field is split evenly half and half, preplant and side dressed. Both fields are compared during the entire season. Data is collected and yields are monitored in the combine and by weight in the grain cart.
“It’s hard to compare data in years like this one when the crop is adversely effected by too much rainfall,” Abbott said.
Abbott wanted to participate in the statewide program because, “I’m interested in trying to improve our practices in general.”
“Trials and information from those trials helps us to learn. Using less nitrogen is good for the environment while still improving profitability,” Abbott said.
Last year, Abbott Family Farms 4R4U trial tested different forms of nitrogen during side-dressing. The rate of nitrogen was split into two or three applications throughout the season.
“The trial field last year had excellent yields in both the two and three pass systems. The two pass system actually beat the three pass system by a half of bushel per acre,” Abbott said.
The Abbott Family Farm has participated in other trials, including seed trials and nitrogen trials.
“It’s all about learning and getting better all the time,” Abbott said.
Abbott is the son of Gerry and Cathy Abbott. He lives in Momence with his wife, Alyssa, and two children, Reese and Knox.
