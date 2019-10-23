By Daily Journal Staff Report
KANKAKEE — The Yellow Elephant Gallery & Gift Shop is the site of a multimedia art exhibit that organizers hope will begin a dialogue on immigration.
The exhibit will continue through Saturday. An event on the exhibit is set for 5 p.m. today.
Yellow Elephant is at 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Suite 100. For more information, call 779-301-2113.
