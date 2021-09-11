Another way of life

Shea Nanos vividly recalls times when he and fellow soldiers were greeted by Afghan children while out on patrol.

"They always asked us for ink pens," he said. "You know, we take so much here for granted and all they wanted was a pen. 'Mister. Mister. Pen,'" he recalled. "I don't even know if they had paper to write on. It was just the look on their faces when they got something."