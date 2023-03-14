SAFE-T Act hearings (copy)

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe emphasizes the nearly 800-page SAFE-T Act bill in his opening arguments in December 2022 in the civil lawsuit brought by the state’s attorneys of 65 Illinois counties against the governor and attorney general about the legality of the SAFE-T Act. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Supreme Court will hear arguments today in Springfield regarding the constitutionality of a state law that would end cash bail.

The justices are set to listen to arguments at 9 a.m.

A portion of the Pretrial Fairness Act — specifically the bail reform and pre-trial release provisions of the SAFE-T Act bill — was ruled as unconstitutional by Chief Judge Thomas W. Cunnington, of the 21st Judicial Circuit of Kankakee and Iroquois counties, in December 2022.

