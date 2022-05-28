KANKAKEE — Marlow A. Jones, a member of the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office since 2016, has been appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Kankakee County Resident Circuit Judge Adrienne W. Albrecht, effective July 5.
Albrecht was appointed a circuit court judge in December 2006 and was elected to a full term in 2008.
Justice Robert L. Carter and the Illinois Supreme Court announced the appointment of Jones in a news release Wednesday.
The appointment is effective July 6 and will conclude Dec. 2, 2024. The 21st Judicial Circuit presides over the counties of Iroquois and Kankakee.
The seat will be up for election in the November 2024 general election.
“I’m still in shock,” Jones said.
“My family and I have come to love Kankakee County and the people of the county.”
Jones — who is currently chief of the criminal division — and his wife, Gina, have four children.
From 2011-16 he served as assistant state’s attorney in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in both the civil and criminal divisions.
“I am truly humbled and grateful by this appointment,” Jones said.
“I would like to thank Justice Carter and the members of the Supreme Court for trusting me with the privilege of serving the citizens of Kankakee County, and I look forward to working to serve them in this assignment.”
Jones previously worked at United Airlines for 11 years before earning his Juris Doctor at The John Marshall Law School in 2010 and an LLM in privacy and technology law in 2011.
Jones served in the United States Air Force from 1988-95 and served two tours of duty in the Gulf War in Adana, Turkey.
Jones has mentored at-risk youth for both the Lincoln’s Challenge Academy in Rantoul and Circle Urban Ministries in Chicago. He also coaches a team in the ACBA Champions League, a noncompetitive baseball league for boys and girls with special abilities and is a board member and volunteer for Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See in Manteno.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
