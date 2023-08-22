SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Police is reminding the public about the importance of focusing on roadway safety as children across the state prepare to head back to school, especially laws specific to the safety of children in school zones and while boarding buses.

Back-to-school season means an increase in pedestrians and bicyclists in traffic during morning and afternoon commutes, an ISP news release said. Not only are children walking to school and bus stops, they are also riding bicycles and crossing the street.

While crosswalks are designed for pedestrians to cross the road safely, children sometimes walk in between cars in an unsafe manner, not understanding the potential consequences of their actions, the release said.

