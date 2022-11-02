APTOPIX Election 2020 Pennsylvania Vote Counting (copy)

Workers prepare mail-in ballots for counting in 2020.

 AP Photo/Julio Cortez

With nearly 820,000 vote-by-mail ballots requested for the Nov. 8 General Election to date, the Illinois State Board of Elections has issued updated answers to frequently asked questions about voting by mail.

“We want to make sure voters who have requested a vote-by-mail ballot understand the process and know their voting options should they later prefer to vote in person rather than by mail,” said State Board of Elections Executive Director Bernadette Matthews.

Thursday is the application deadline for a mail-in ballot.

The State Board of Elections is an independent state agency charged with the responsibility of having general supervision over the administration of election laws of the State of Illinois. Elections are administered locally by the State’s 108 election authorities.

Recommended for you