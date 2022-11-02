With nearly 820,000 vote-by-mail ballots requested for the Nov. 8 General Election to date, the Illinois State Board of Elections has issued updated answers to frequently asked questions about voting by mail.
“We want to make sure voters who have requested a vote-by-mail ballot understand the process and know their voting options should they later prefer to vote in person rather than by mail,” said State Board of Elections Executive Director Bernadette Matthews.
Thursday is the application deadline for a mail-in ballot.
Who can vote by mail in Illinois?
Any registered voter can vote by mail in Illinois.
Do I need an excuse to vote by mail?
No. The excuse requirement was dropped in 2009.
Does Illinois have absentee voting too?
No. Beginning with the 2016 election cycle, Illinois stopped using the term “absentee.” While many voters continue to use “absentee” and “vote-by-mail” interchangeably, there is no difference in Illinois.
How do I apply for a vote-by-mail ballot?
The State Board of Elections website has an online system at elections.il.gov that will guide a voter through the process. Users will either be linked to an online application for their local election authority or to a downloadable pdf file with instructions for returning it to the local election authority.
What is the deadline for requesting a vote-by-mail ballot?
The Illinois Election Code allows voters to apply for a mail ballot up to five days before an election, which this year means through Nov. 3. However, the State Board of Elections urges any voter considering voting by mail to apply for a ballot as early as possible.
How do I return my ballot after I get it?
You can mail it, deliver it in person to the office of your local election authority or, in many election jurisdictions, drop it in a secure drop box. About half of Illinois election jurisdictions offer the drop box option. Check the State Board of Elections website for an online list of drop box locations.
Can I drop off my mail ballot at my polling place or an early voting location?
No. Completed mail ballots cannot be accepted at polling places or early voting locations. Voters attempting to do so will be offered the option of surrendering their mail ballot and voting in person instead.
What is the deadline for returning a mail ballot?
Ballots sent through the U.S. Postal Service must be postmarked on or before Nov. 8 and must arrive at the office of the local election authority by Nov. 22 to be counted.
Voters can deposit ballots into a secure drop box, where available, until the close of polls at 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Can someone else deliver my mail ballot in person to my local election authority office?
Yes. But the voter and the person delivering the ballot must fill out an affidavit on the ballot envelope acknowledging third-party delivery.
What if I request a mail ballot but decide I’d rather vote in person?
If you have already received your mail ballot, take it with you to an early voting site or your polling place on Election Day and surrender it to an election judge. Your mail ballot will be voided, and you will receive a regular ballot.
If you have not yet received your mail ballot, you will be asked to sign an affidavit certifying you have not received your ballot. You will then be issued a regular ballot. If you received your mail ballot but lost it, you may sign an affidavit certifying you have not yet voted in this election. You will then be issued a provisional ballot.
If your mail ballot arrives after you have voted but on or before Election Day, you must discard the mail ballot. Do not attempt to vote your mail ballot after you have voted in person. Doing so is a Class 3 felony. And because voting systems will not allow more than one vote per voter, your mail ballot will be rejected.
Does the voter have to pay postage to mail back a ballot?
This varies from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. Some provide postage-prepaid envelopes to return ballots, and others require that the voter pay for postage. Your mail ballot will contain instructions on postage, which is typically about $1.40.
If I don’t put enough postage on my ballot, will it be returned to sender?
No, the U.S. Postal Service will deliver all ballots it receives. Local election authorities are required by law to accept all ballots, even those that arrive with postage due.
Will the increase in voting by mail in Illinois mean we won’t know the election results on election night?
In every election, some properly postmarked mail ballots arrive after Election Day and cause the unofficial totals reported on election night to change. As of Oct. 26, nearly 820,000 vote-by-mail ballots had been requested by voters statewide and more than 300,000 had already been voted and returned.
Election authorities in Illinois are allowed to process vote-by-mail ballots as they receive them, but they can’t tabulate any totals until polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. The same rule applies to in-person ballots cast during early voting.
The State Board of Elections is an independent state agency charged with the responsibility of having general supervision over the administration of election laws of the State of Illinois. Elections are administered locally by the State’s 108 election authorities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.