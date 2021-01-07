U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, whose 16th Illinois Congressional District includes Iroquois, Livingston and Ford counties, became the first Republican Congressman to call for President Trump's removal from office after Wednesday historical events in Washington, D.C.
Kinzinger said Thursday Congress needs to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump.
In an interview this morning with the Daily Journal, Kinzinger said the transfer of power is now a necessity following Trump's public display regarding the protesters and repeated claims about the validity of the November election.
"It's time to invoke the 25th Amendment," he said regarding the transfer of power. "All the staff has left."
Several Democratic lawmakers have also called for this action.
Kinzinger, of Channahon, said there is no other option available even though Trump has only about two weeks left in his four-year term, which concludes Jan. 20.
In a Twitter post from this morning, Kinzinger said: "It's with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked."
Kinzinger noted the 25th Amendment has been used for instances when a president has had a minor medical procedure and had been place under anesthesia for as little as a hour.
The Congressman noted with the departure of so many key figures within the soon-to-be-former administration, he is also fearful the country could be placed at risk.
Section 4 of the 25th Amendment would allow Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the cabinet members to vote to transition Pence from vice president to president.
