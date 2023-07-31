BASF Kankakee (copy)
The BASF plant in Kankakee was sold in 2021 to One Rock Capital Partners, LLC. The new company is branded as Kensing, and it has approximately 190 employees.

KANKAKEE — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced a lawsuit and two consent orders against the current and former owners of a chemical manufacturing facility in Kankakee for violations of air pollution control standards.

Raoul’s lawsuit was filed in Kankakee County Circuit Court against current facility owner Kensing LLC and former owner BASF Corporation, according to a release from Raoul.

The plant is located in the 2500 block of South Kensington Avenue on Kankakee’s south side.

