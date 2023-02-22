Peotone's Mady Kibelkis takes a shot as Watseka's Becca Benoit defends during last month's game at Watseka. The Blue Devils (Class 2A) and Warriors (Class 1A) were two of five area teams, along with Kankakee (Class 3A), Bishop McNamara (Class 2A) and Cissna Park (Class 1A), that won IHSA Regionals last week.
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Ethan Kohl attempts a dunk during a Feb. 3 home game against Stagg. Kohl and the Boilermakers are one of 14 area teams that are still in the postseason hunt and playing in IHSA Regional semifinal games tonight.
The original home of March Madness, the IHSA basketball season has reached a crescendo, with girls sectionals and boys regionals being held this week. Five area girls teams — Kankakee (Class 3A), Bishop McNamara (2A), Peotone (2A), Watseka (1A) and Cissna Park (1A) — won their respective regionals last week and played in sectional semifinal action Tuesday. For full results, go to daily-journal.com/sports, or see Thursday’s Daily Journal.
On the boys side, 14 area teams either won their quarterfinal games or earned byes in the quarterfinal round and are playing in semifinal games tonight for the right to play in a championship game on Friday. For results of Wednesday’s games, go to daily-journal.com/sports.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
