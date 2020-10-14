Daily Journal staff report
WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital recently received a $10,000 gift from the Knapp Burn Foundation, making it possible to install a new fire alarm panel in the hospital.
The Knapp Burn Foundation was created in 1989 to help support burn victims and their support systems. In 1975, a Knapp family member was in a car accident and had been seriously injured.
He was airlifted to Loyola Hospital in Chicago, where many surgeries were performed because of severe burns and several traumatic injuries. After this accident, the Knapp Family and friends personally experienced disturbing truths that the average person still is unaware of current support systems not being adequate to cope with the losses suffered through burns.
So, the nonprofit Knapp Burn Foundation was created for:
• Assisting burn victims and their families through the temporary and/or permanent physical, social, economical and emotional challenges.
• Advocating for assimilating burn survivors to return to productive lives.
• Educating and equipping the public with burn information.
Today, the Knapp Burn Foundation runs nationwide and assists burn victims and their families. Their headquarters is located in Bloomington.
All five Knapp children were born at IMH, and their mother volunteered with IMH for many years. In January, the Knapp Burn Foundation Board was looking to fund an organization in Iroquois County. When they heard that IMH was raising money for a new fire alarm panel, it said the organization had to be a part of the support.
“We wanted our funds to go as far as they could by giving back to the community,” Barb Knapp said.
It presented the $10,000 check.
“The point of a fire alarm panel is to activate a quick emergency response when there is a fire”, said Lori Yates, the environmental services director at IMH. “When a fire breaks out, the fire panel receives a signal from a smoke detector/heat detector/pull station or the sprinkler system, activating the fire alarm system and sends a signal to our fire alarm monitoring company who notifies ICOM that we have a fire alarm.”
For more information, go to knapp-burn.org.
