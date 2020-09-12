In addition to the six permanent testing sites in Kankakee County, local residents will have an opportunity to receive COVID-19 testing at upcoming mobile events.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will host testing at the following times and locations:
Kankakee County
Pembroke Township: Walk-up testing will be available from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 12, at the corner of Main Street and Central Avenue.
Kankakee: There will be walk-up and drive-thru testing from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, to Friday, Sept. 18, at the Kankakee County Health Department, 2390 W. Station St.
Grundy County
Morris: There will be drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, in the Saratoga School Parking Lot, 4040 N. Division St.
ALL IDPH mobile testing events are free and open to the public. You do not have to have symptoms or be sick to be tested.
