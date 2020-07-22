SPRINGFIELD — More than 35 miles of Interstate 57 in Kankakee and Iroquois counties is targeted for major improvements as part of the massive $21.3 billion state roads and bridges improvement program known as Rebuild Illinois.
Between the two counties, nearly $165 million has been earmarked for four large transportation projects, noted Masood Ahmad, regional engineer for District 3 of the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The six-year construction window stretches from Fiscal Year 2021 through FY 2026.
In Kankakee County:
• 13.1 miles of I-57 from Clifton to the Kankakee River bridges just south of the I-57 312 interchange will be resurfaced at an estimated cost of $65.1 million. The project will include a rebuild of the interchange at U.S. Route 45/52. In addition, extensive bridge work will be completed throughout that stretch of highway. The two-year project could begin as early as late 2021.
• Armour Road overpass over the Canadian National Railroad line will be replaced at an estimated cost of $5.7 million. The one-year project — which could begin as early as 2021 — will stretch from the overpass east to Illinois 50.
• Manteno’s I-57 interchange at mile-marker 322 will be rebuilt at a projected cost of $25 million. The one- to two-year construction project is expected to begin in mid to late 2023.
In Iroquois County:
• 22 miles of I-57 from the Ford County line to U.S. 24 will be resurfaced and bridge repairs completed at a project cost of $67.7 million. The two-year construction project is not expected to begin until mid to late 2023.
Tim Nugent, Manteno mayor and Economic Alliance of Kankakee County’s president and CEO, said these projects are welcomed, most notably the Armour Road overpass which provides a vital link to the expanding CSL Behring plant as well as the retail district in Bradley.
“The Armour Road project could not have happened at a more opportune time. There is the major plant expansion and there will be major upgrades taking place at the Route 50 and Armour Road intersection,” he said.
This area has become a major bottleneck as traffic here has increased greatly as retail, residential and industrial developments have poured into this area, he noted.
Nugent said these projects will take several years to accomplish so he’s hopeful the commuting public will keep in mind that these upgrades are needed because progress is happening within the county.
“Anytime we can get state money coming back into our region is a positive thing. This money means jobs, it means building materials being purchased. This means money being spent locally and those are good things,” he said.
Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, who has been a constant driver of transportation improvement in the CSL area, said he couldn’t have been more pleased when he saw the Armour project on the list. He said the intersection upgrade, along with the widening of the Armour in this area, will fit hand-in-hand with the overpass upgrade.
“This will alleviate the worst traffic mess in our region. For the past 10 years this has been a real problem,” he said.
Statewide, the Rebuild Illinois projects will include 3,356 miles of road improvements and 8.4 million square feet of bridge decks in total over the next six years.
The infrastructure spending largely comes from tax money on motor fuel, which was increased on July 1.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted IDOT had developed a plan consistent with the Federal Highway Administration’s Transportation Asset Management Plan standards.
These standards, he said, put an end to the practice of letting roads and bridges in Illinois deteriorate until they are in poor condition.
“Instead we’re investing on the front-end saving money for taxpayers,” he said.
