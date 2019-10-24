MANTENO — In August, Manteno demolished an apartment building on North Walnut Street. Now, residents are asking officials what they will do with the property.
The short answer: They don’t know. They want ideas.
The property is next to the Square on Second, an increasingly popular area in downtown Manteno where the city offers recreational activities.
At this week’s village board meeting, Mayor Tim Nugent said when he has visited with local students and Cub Scouts lately, he has been asked about the city plans for the North Walnut property.
The building was demolished in August and a fence was put up to block the view of the dumpsters on the land, the mayor said.
“The idea was to purchase the apartment building, get it demolished, get the area leveled off, plant some grass and get a good idea on how much property we have,” Nugent told the board. “Over the winter, we’ll come up with a plan for development for next year or the following year.”
He asked the community to provide suggestions.
“We’re looking for something that will add to the enhancements in the vicinity,” Nugent said.
Trustee Sam Martin added, “Give us a note, give us a call. We have no concrete plans now.”
In an August interview, Nugent said, “With the square’s success, we thought it was an opportune time to acquire it. The longer we wait, the more valuable it would get.”
