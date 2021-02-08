Think warm. That’s likely the only place it will be found this week.
As the sharpest cold wave holds in grips on the Kankakee River Valley region, don’t expect any dramatic relief from the cold anytime soon.
While temperatures climbed above zero Sunday — as the region was expected to reach a high of 14 — the forecast is calling only for a modest uptick in the readings on the thermometer.
Temperatures this week are expected to reach a highpoint on Wednesday with an expected high of 21 degrees. Daily lows will remain in the single digits and an early look at the weekend shows that lows will once again dip below zero.
All this means our streets will remain icy and our furnaces will be working overtime, keeping homes warm.
For those in need of getting out of the cold, the Kankakee Valley Park District will have two locations open this week operating as warming centers.
The Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., both in Kankakee, will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
In addition, any Kankakee River Valley Metro bus is available to be used as a warming center; as is the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St.; the Leo Hassett Community Center, 211 N. Main St., Manteno; and the Hopkins Park Senior Citizens Center, 4019 S. Wheeler Ave., Pembroke Township.
